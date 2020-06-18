The Fourth of July will undoubtedly look a little different this year, but some things can stay the same: a good barbecue, some fireworks, outdoor time with family and, oh yes, an adorable, holiday-appropriate outfit.
Whether you’re a dress, jumpsuit or T-shirt person, there are lots of options out there for looking extra cute on the Fourth. And you can’t forget some coordinating red, white and blue face masks either. Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite dresses, separates and accessories to celebrate the day in style.
Women’s Slim Fit Short Sleeve T-Shirt - A New Day ($8; target.com)
You can’t go wrong with a simple blue and white striped T-shirt, which will last you long after the Fourth.
UO Jefferson Cropped Rugby Shirt ($54; urbanoutfitters.com)
This cute rugby has a cropped cut-off hem that makes it feel a bit more edgy.
Women’s Sleeveless Tiered Dress - A New Day ($29.99; target.com)
This gorgeous, easy dress comes in a deep blue floral, Fourth of July barbecue ready.
Tomboy Pocket Tee Dress in Stripe ($49.99, originally $62; madewell.com)
Weekend uniform found, for the holiday and every day.
Tie-Dye T-Shirt ($34.50; bananarepublic.com)
Injects a little energy into a simple tee. Or you can always make your own red, white and blue tie-dye ensemble.
Women’s Floral Print Short Sleeve Wrap Maxi Dress - Ava & Viv ($34.99; target.com)
A wrap dress is an absolute essential during the hot summer, and this one comes in a holiday-appropriate blue and white floral.
V-Neck Wide-Leg Jumpsuit in Stripe ($113.99, originally $128; jcrew.com)
It’s jumpsuit season, and we love the V-neck and tie-waist details of this one.
Women’s Short Sleeve Eyelet Dress - A New Day ($27.99; target.com)
Eyelet is very in for summer, and this cute dress comes with puff sleeves, buttons down the front and a defined waist. It also comes in plus sizes.
American Flag Graphic Jean Jacket for Men ($65, originally $69.99; oldnavy.com)
Channel your inner Bruce Springsteen with this patriotic, slightly depressed denim jacket.
Henley Tee Dress ($49.50, originally $58; madewell.com)
Made from certified organic cotton yarn, this slip-on is cute with sandals, sneakers or whatever, really.
Printed Luxe High-Neck Tank Top for Women ($10, originally $19.99; oldnavy.com)
This navy blue tank top comes with silver foil stars.
Button-Up Shirtdress in Stripe ($98; jcrew.com)
So fresh and comfy for al fresco dinners or to throw on over a bathing suit at dusk.
Tretorn Rawlins 3 Suede Sneaker ($69.97, originally $85; luckybrand.com)
The cutest red, white and blue take on a classic sneaker.
Waist-Defined Plus-Size Wrap-Front Maxi Dress ($22.50, originally $44.99; oldnavy.com)
Featuring some chic detailing at the shoulders and an elegant wrap silhouette, this is a dress you’ll look forward to slipping on for your backyard barbecue.
Americana Variety 3-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Face Masks for Adults ($7.50; oldnavy.com)
Preppy patriotic face coverings for the occasion are a must-have.
Tamarind Tiered Maxi Dress ($158; anthropologie.com)
A very glamorous, yet breezily comfortable maxi dress that comes in a blue print with tiny red flowers.
Rebecca Minkoff Maria Dress ($128; rebeccaminkoff.com)
The cool dip-dye effect calls to mind the ocean.
T-Shirt Dress (starting at $34.98, originally $59.99; bananarepublicfactory.com)
Couldn’t be easier to throw on to be dressed up for an event, once it’s safe to have one.
The Linen Short-Sleeve Jumpsuit ($88; everlane.com)
Also completely work-appropriate.
Americana Dip-Dye Pullover Hoodie for Boys ($22, originally $26.99; oldnavy.com)
A perfect pullover for when the sun starts to set.
Dickies High Waist Stripe Shorts ($40; nordstrom.com)
A high-waist rolled-cuff style short.
Americana Star Seedbead Earrings - Red ($5.99; target.com)
These beaded numbers are the epitome of fun.
Tommy Hilfiger Girl Colorblock Two-Piece Swimsuit ($27.60, originally $46; macys.com)
A sporty, colorblock take on a summer bikini.
Tipsy Elves Men’s USA Patriotic Hawaiian Shirt (starting at $29.95; amazon.com)
A fun chambray option with pocket interest.
Americana Ankle Socks 3-Pack ($7.77, originally $12.95; ae.com)
The cutest three-pack of ankle socks.
Women’s Hanes Graphic Tee ($21; kohls.com)
We heart this simple, supersoft tee.
Polo Ralph Lauren Cotton Short-Sleeve Dress ($198; ralphlauren.com)
Chic, crisp, classic — want.
Girls’ Americana Romper - Cat & Jack ($17.99; target.com)
Hard to argue with an adorable plaid romper, which is available in toddler sizes, too.
Note: The prices above reflect the retailers’ listed price at the time of publication.