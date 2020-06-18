25 adorable outfit ideas for the Fourth of July

The Fourth of July will undoubtedly look a little different this year, but some things can stay the same: a good barbecue, some fireworks, outdoor time with family and, oh yes, an adorable, holiday-appropriate outfit.

Whether you're a dress, jumpsuit or T-shirt person, there are lots of options out there for looking extra cute on the Fourth. And you can't forget some coordinating red, white and blue face masks either. Ahead, we've rounded up some of our favorite dresses, separates and accessories to celebrate the day in style.

Women's Slim Fit Short Sleeve T-Shirt - A New Day ($8; target.com)

Women's Slim Fit Short Sleeve T-Shirt - A New Day

You can't go wrong with a simple blue and white striped T-shirt, which will last you long after the Fourth.

_____________________________________________________________________________

UO Jefferson Cropped Rugby Shirt ($54; urbanoutfitters.com)

UO Jefferson Cropped Rugby Shirt

This cute rugby has a cropped cut-off hem that makes it feel a bit more edgy.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Women's Sleeveless Tiered Dress - A New Day ($29.99; target.com)

Women's Sleeveless Tiered Dress - A New Day

This gorgeous, easy dress comes in a deep blue floral, Fourth of July barbecue ready.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Tomboy Pocket Tee Dress in Stripe ($49.99, originally $62; madewell.com)

Tomboy Pocket Tee Dress in Stripe

Weekend uniform found, for the holiday and every day.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Tie-Dye T-Shirt ($34.50; bananarepublic.com)

Tie-Dye T-Shirt

Injects a little energy into a simple tee. Or you can always make your own red, white and blue tie-dye ensemble.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Women's Floral Print Short Sleeve Wrap Maxi Dress - Ava & Viv ($34.99; target.com)

Women's Floral Print Short Sleeve Wrap Maxi Dress - Ava & Viv

A wrap dress is an absolute essential during the hot summer, and this one comes in a holiday-appropriate blue and white floral.

_____________________________________________________________________________

V-Neck Wide-Leg Jumpsuit in Stripe ($113.99, originally $128; jcrew.com)

V-Neck Wide-Leg Jumpsuit in Stripe

It's jumpsuit season, and we love the V-neck and tie-waist details of this one.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Women's Short Sleeve Eyelet Dress - A New Day ($27.99; target.com)

Women's Short Sleeve Eyelet Dress - A New Day

Eyelet is very in for summer, and this cute dress comes with puff sleeves, buttons down the front and a defined waist. It also comes in plus sizes.

_____________________________________________________________________________

American Flag Graphic Jean Jacket for Men ($65, originally $69.99; oldnavy.com)

American Flag Graphic Jean Jacket for Men

Channel your inner Bruce Springsteen with this patriotic, slightly depressed denim jacket.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Henley Tee Dress ($49.50, originally $58; madewell.com)

Henley Tee Dress

Made from certified organic cotton yarn, this slip-on is cute with sandals, sneakers or whatever, really.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Printed Luxe High-Neck Tank Top for Women ($10, originally $19.99; oldnavy.com)

Printed Luxe High-Neck Tank Top for Women

This navy blue tank top comes with silver foil stars.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Button-Up Shirtdress in Stripe ($98; jcrew.com)

Button-Up Shirtdress in Stripe

So fresh and comfy for al fresco dinners or to throw on over a bathing suit at dusk.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Tretorn Rawlins 3 Suede Sneaker ($69.97, originally $85; luckybrand.com)

Tretorn Rawlins 3 Suede Sneaker

The cutest red, white and blue take on a classic sneaker.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Waist-Defined Plus-Size Wrap-Front Maxi Dress ($22.50, originally $44.99; oldnavy.com)

Waist-Defined Plus-Size Wrap-Front Maxi Dress

Featuring some chic detailing at the shoulders and an elegant wrap silhouette, this is a dress you'll look forward to slipping on for your backyard barbecue.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Americana Variety 3-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Face Masks for Adults ($7.50; oldnavy.com)

Americana Variety 3-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Face Masks for Adults

Preppy patriotic face coverings for the occasion are a must-have.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Tamarind Tiered Maxi Dress ($158; anthropologie.com)

Tamarind Tiered Maxi Dress

A very glamorous, yet breezily comfortable maxi dress that comes in a blue print with tiny red flowers.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Rebecca Minkoff Maria Dress ($128; rebeccaminkoff.com)

Rebecca Minkoff Maria Dress

The cool dip-dye effect calls to mind the ocean.

_____________________________________________________________________________

T-Shirt Dress (starting at $34.98, originally $59.99; bananarepublicfactory.com)

T-Shirt Dress

Couldn't be easier to throw on to be dressed up for an event, once it's safe to have one.

_____________________________________________________________________________

The Linen Short-Sleeve Jumpsuit ($88; everlane.com)

The Linen Short-Sleeve Jumpsuit

Also completely work-appropriate.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Americana Dip-Dye Pullover Hoodie for Boys ($22, originally $26.99; oldnavy.com)

Americana Dip-Dye Pullover Hoodie for Boys

A perfect pullover for when the sun starts to set.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Dickies High Waist Stripe Shorts ($40; nordstrom.com)

Dickies High Waist Stripe Shorts

A high-waist rolled-cuff style short.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Americana Star Seedbead Earrings - Red ($5.99; target.com)

Americana Star Seedbead Earrings - Red

These beaded numbers are the epitome of fun.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Tommy Hilfiger Girl Colorblock Two-Piece Swimsuit ($27.60, originally $46; macys.com)

Tommy Hilfiger Girl Colorblock Two-Piece Swimsuit

A sporty, colorblock take on a summer bikini.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Tipsy Elves Men's USA Patriotic Hawaiian Shirt (starting at $29.95; amazon.com)

Tipsy Elves Men's USA Patriotic Hawaiian Shirt

A fun chambray option with pocket interest.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Americana Ankle Socks 3-Pack ($7.77, originally $12.95; ae.com)

Americana Ankle Socks 3-Pack

The cutest three-pack of ankle socks.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Women's Hanes Graphic Tee ($21; kohls.com)

Women's Hanes Graphic Tee

We heart this simple, supersoft tee.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Polo Ralph Lauren Cotton Short-Sleeve Dress ($198; ralphlauren.com)

Polo Ralph Lauren Cotton Short-Sleeve Dress

Chic, crisp, classic — want.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Girls' Americana Romper - Cat & Jack ($17.99; target.com)

Girls' Americana Romper - Cat & Jack

Hard to argue with an adorable plaid romper, which is available in toddler sizes, too.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed price at the time of publication.