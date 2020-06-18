Evidence of huge carnivorous dinosaurs discovered in Australia

(CNN) Scientists have found evidence that large carnivorous dinosaurs lived in Australia.

A team of researchers analyzed dinosaur footprint fossils and concluded they belonged to large-bodied carnivorous dinosaurs that were up to three meters high at the hips and about 10 meters long, according to a press release from the University of Queensland.

"To put that into perspective, T. rex got to about 3.25 metres at the hips and attained lengths of 12 to 13 metres long, but it didn't appear until 90 million years after our Queensland giants," said lead researcher Anthony Romilio, a paleontologist at the university.

Some of the tracks were up to 80 centimeters long.

"The Queensland tracks were probably made by giant carnosaurs -- the group that includes the Allosaurus. At the time, these were probably some of the largest predatory dinosaurs on the planet."

The footprints, which date from the late Jurassic period, between 165 and 151 million years ago, were mostly between 50 and 60 centimeters in length, said Romilio, with some reaching almost 80 centimeters.

