(CNN) Paulinho Paiakan, a Kayapó chief known for his environmental protests in Brazil, died Wednesday, according to advocacy group Articulation of the Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (APIB).

Paiakan, 66, died in a hospital in Redenção, in southern Pará, a state where the coronavirus epidemic has spread among indigenous communities and has killed several tribal elders, according to CNN Brasil.

Paiakan was known for drawing attention to the cost of building the Belo Monte hydroelectric plant on the Amazon's Xingu River in the 1980s.

Paiakan pictured with Brazilian police in 1992.

"His legacy leaves in the history and in the lives of peoples a lot of strength. Internationally recognized as a great advocate for the forest and its peoples, Paiakan was a source of inspiration in the struggle for all of us," APIB said in a statement.

Brazil's indigenous people are dying at an alarming rate from Covid-19. The mortality rate is double that of the rest of Brazil's population, according to APIB, which tracks the number of cases and deaths among the country's 900,000 indigenous people.

