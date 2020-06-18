Brazilian care home creates 'hug tunnel' so loved ones can embrace elderly relatives

(CNN) A care home for elderly people in southern Brazil has come up with a creative way to bring some love to its residents amid the coronavirus pandemic, by creating a "hug tunnel" that allows relatives to safely embrace them.

The idea emerged last month, shortly after Mother's Day, when staff at the Três Figueiras facility in the state of Rio Grande do Sul noticed some residents were feeling down.

"We noticed that our senior residents were feeling sad," Luciana Brito, one of the owners of the facility, told CNN. "We thought they would be much happier if we found a way for them to hug their relatives."

A son and his mother, seperated by lockdown, embrace.

The facility is home to 28 senior residents who have been in isolation since March 17, with communication with the outside world limited to video calls.

Brito told CNN the idea for the "hug tunnel" came from a viral video, where a woman in the United States created a plastic curtain in order to hug her mother.