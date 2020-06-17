This was originally published in the June 17 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

(CNN) It might be time to put North Korea down as one of those problems that US presidents just can't solve.

'Wiping out the riff-raff and mean bastards'

"The world will clearly see what severe punishment our people will mete out to the South Korean authorities," announced state-run North Korean news agency Rodong Sinmun on Tuesday, after South Korea's Unification Ministry confirmed that its northern neighbor had blown up the Liaison Office.

The article continued with the grandiose threats typical of North Korean propaganda: "It is the unanimous will of our people never to stand back until wiping out the riff-raff and mean bastards, as the latter will revive and make desperate efforts to turn back the wheel of history if the former fails in stamping out the enemy. The pent-up anger of our people bursts out now."

Postcard from limbo

The Trump administration has long worked to phase out DACA, an Obama-era program that protects undocumented immigrants from deportation who were brought to the US as children. Lower courts refused to go along with the changes; now, nearly 700,000 beneficiaries of the program, known as Dreamers, await a final decision from the Supreme Court. Expected this summer, the ruling could come as early as Thursday. CNN's America Arias wrote to Meanwhile about what it's like to wait.

I was brought to the United States two decades ago, when I was nine years old. I had no say in the decision -- but I didn't want to be left behind in Mexico while my parents came looking for work in California.

Poverty was a harsh reality for us in Mexico. There were days when I went to bed hungry and didn't know if my parents would have enough money to buy the next day's meals. My mother made our clothes because we couldn't afford new ones. And I remember being afraid of the drug cartel leaders that had taken over control of our town. I was more excited than scared to leave this all behind and cross the border to the US.

But once we arrived, I lived in the shadows for nearly a decade. Though I perfected my English and tried to assimilate as much as possible, living undocumented meant I couldn't get a driver's license or qualify for federal financial aid to attend college. I lived in fear that any minor interaction with law enforcement could lead to my deportation. I managed to pay for college thanks to private scholarships and eventually became the first college graduate in my family -- but after I got my diploma felt stuck because of my immigration status.

Then US President Obama announced the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which gave special work and residency permission to young undocumented immigrants like myself, who had grown up in the US. It allowed me to get a driver's license for the first time, drive a car without fear of being deported over a routine stop, and become a journalist.

This week, the US Supreme Court is just days away from issuing a decision on the legality of the program. As early as this Thursday, the justices will rule whether the Trump administration was right to abruptly try to terminate DACA back in 2017. If they end up striking down the program, hundreds of thousands of people who grew up in the US will be at risk of deportation. And once my work permit expires, I will no longer be able to work here legally.

As a field producer for CNN, I've been to the US-Mexico border several times to cover the stories of migrant families as lawmakers in distant capitals debate where they should end up. Now, it's my future that lies in the hands of the US Supreme Court -- and which could become tomorrow's headlines.

The back page on the front page

Sports stars can't play their games right now, but they're certainly playing politics. In the US and elsewhere, athletes are finding their voices on the issues that are changing the world -- on the coronavirus and a new racial awakening -- and are laying down the law on what it will take to get their sports up and running again.

There's been a remarkable transformation in American football, where former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick was once basically driven out of the league by owners after taking a knee to protest police brutality and drawing the ire of Trump. Now, in the wake of the George Floyd protests, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is urging teams to give him a spot.

Oklahoma State star running back Chuba Hubbard took to social media when he saw his team's college football coach wearing a t-shirt featuring the One America News Network, a far right outfit that has amplified Trump's conspiracy theories. "I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE," Hubbard tweeted. The coach and player later appeared in a video and vowed to work together to promote change.

Sports fans are desperate to get their favorite teams back. But baseball players don't seem that keen to take the field, balking at big pay cuts demanded by billionaire owners who won't be racking up the cash as long as fans are banned from stadiums. If they don't fix the standoff soon, America's pastime risks incurring the lasting enmity of its audience.

NASCAR stock car racing -- the sport of the conservative Deep South -- is still adjusting to its new reality, after its only full-time black driver Bubba Wallace drove a car in Black Lives Matter livery and the sport's bosses banned the Confederate flag, seen by many as a symbol of racism.

In English football, Manchester United's star striker Marcus Rashford is celebrating after his campaign forced Boris Johnson's government to extend a school meal voucher program to low-income children. In the blue half of Manchester, City's Raheem Sterling has been prominent in speaking out against racism.