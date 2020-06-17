This was originally published in the June 15 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

(CNN) Donald Trump's famously raucous rallies are back. But don't blame him if attendees get sick. The President plans to be back on stage in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday — and fans in the crowd are required to waive their right to sue his campaign if they catch the coronavirus.

This week, he may risk sacrificing his own fans to prove it.

'It's the adrenaline, you know'

We're all tired -- but no one more so than Dr. Anthony Fauci, the US infectious diseases expert trying to steer America's halting coronavirus response. "It's exhausting," Fauci told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on Friday.

"It's the adrenaline, you know, the cause of what you're trying to do and that drives you. I am chronically fatigued, I don't get a lot of sleep. As you can tell from my voice, I'm constantly briefing, talking, doing things," he said.

In the evenings, when "all of this" has died down for the day, America's doctor told Blitzer that he tries to work out, just like everyone else balancing the fate of a nation and their metabolism. "I get exercise, try as best as I can to get work done and move on," he said. "It's the life I've chosen and I have no regrets about it but it's exhausting."

Local restaurants can now serve food on terraces -- but in a pandemic, who has time for dinners out? "I happen to want to just go and take carry-out and come home and eat while I'm working on my computer and continuing into the night to answer the hundreds and hundreds of emails that I get," Fauci said.

'A dark nightmare'

It's been two years since Trump's much-hyped Singapore summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, whom he once praised for running the country "tough."

By now, whatever "special bond" they formed has clearly soured. On the meeting's June 12 anniversary, Foreign Minister Ri Son Gwon vowed to build up "more reliable force" against any "long-term military threats" from the US, per state news agency KCNA. Washington is "hell-bent on only exacerbating the situation," Ri said, and "even a slim ray of optimism for peace and prosperity on the Korean peninsula has faded away into a dark nightmare."

The Great Reopening

As summer gets underway, reopenings around the world are accelerating. Meanwhile producer Shelby Rose has compiled the new freedoms being granted this week:

In France, coronavirus travel restrictions will be lifted Monday on European borders, though some visitors will be asked to observe a 14-day quarantine. Travelers from European Union member states and select others will be able to enter without any restrictions.

Several regions in Spain -- but not Madrid or Barcelona -- will move to 'Phase Three' of its reopening plan this week, which allows residents to go outdoors for recreation and sport, gather in groups, and enter stores up to 50% of normal capacity. The Spanish Balearic Islands will also receive more than 10,000 German visitors in a "pilot project" to test tourism safety measures.

Thailand will allow some schools to resume classes with social distancing. Restaurants are open for business, but bars and clubs will remain closed.

Germany will lift border controls with neighboring France, Switzerland, Denmark and Austria.

The UK will allow outdoor attractions like zoos, safari parks and drive-in cinemas, to reopen. Monday is also the beginning of the UK's compulsory mask-wearing rule for hospitals and public transport systems.

Greece will allow some tourism to resume with limited international flights to Athens and Thessaloniki. Tourists arriving from certain countries may be subjected to random coronavirus tests or compulsory testing and quarantine.

Qatar will begin the gradual reopening of mosques, with precautionary measures.

Belgium will reopen borders to countries in the EU, UK and Schengen zone.

The Netherlands will allow citizens to vacation abroad to select European countries, and will also welcome some foreign tourists.