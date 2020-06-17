Reward for missing soldier Vanessa Guillen grows to over $50,000 after Latino group and rapper add to it

(CNN) The search for Vanessa Guillen has intensified and the reward to help find the missing Fort Hood soldier has more than doubled to $55,000, with celebrities voicing their support.

The Army initially offered a $15,000 reward for information leading to her whereabouts, but it has since increased the reward to up to $25,000.

Persons with information can contact Army CID Special Agents at 254-287-2722 or the Military Police Desk at 254-288-1170. They can also anonymously submit information at https://t.co/9s3SrHcNdo#FortHood #FindVanessaGuillen #Doit4Vanessa pic.twitter.com/6dVnem0eFy — Fort Hood (@forthood) June 15, 2020

"We are completely committed to finding Vanessa and aggressively going after every single piece of credible information and every lead in this investigation," Chris Grey, spokesman for Army CID said in a statement released Monday. "We will not stop until we find Vanessa."

The $25,000 was matched by the prominent Latino civil rights organization, the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), on Tuesday.

