The University of Virginia is changing its athletics logo over links to slavery

(CNN) The University of Virginia is changing the logo used for its athletic teams because of the previous design's links to slavery at the university.

Known as the V-Sabre logo, the old design featured two crossed sabres with serpentine handles. The handles were a reference to serpentine walls on the UVA campus that were originally constructed to keep enslaved people out of public view

The new logo removes the serpentine curves on the sabre handles in favor of smooth handles.

"After the release of our new logos on April 24th, I was made aware of the negative connotation between the serpentine walls and slavery," Williams said in a statement. "I was not previously aware of the historical perspective indicating the original eight-foot-high walls were constructed to mask the institution of slavery and enslaved laborers from public view."

