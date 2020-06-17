Protests and investigations follow the hanging deaths of two black men in California

Victorville, California (CNN) More than 100 people gathered outside Victorville City Hall on Tuesday demanding answers about the deaths of two black men found hanging in Southern California.

Princess Berry, who has been protesting the death of George Floyd in police custody, joined to protest the deaths of Robert L. Fuller, 24, and Malcom Harsch, 38.

"People are trying to intimidate us and stop us from coming out here protesting. And to show us, 'This is what we can do.' And apparently, it's like they weren't even investigating it. So they can get away with it," Berry said.

The Department of Justice and the FBI announced Monday they will review the hanging death of Fuller, who was found hanging from a tree early last Wednesday in Palmdale, as well as that of Harsch 10 days earlier in San Bernardino County.

But Fuller's family announced Tuesday that they are seeking an independent investigation and autopsy to determine the cause of his death.

