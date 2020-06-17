In letter to uniformed members, NYPD commissioner says they will have to fight crime differently and with fewer street stops

(CNN) The New York Police Department commissioner wrote to uniformed members Tuesday that the department will have to fight crime differently -- and do it with fewer street stops, according to a letter CNN obtained from a senior law enforcement official.

"In the current climate, we have to fight crime differently. We will do it with less street-stops -- perhaps exposing you to less danger and liability -- while better utilizing data, intelligence, and all the technology at our disposal," Commissioner Dermot Shea wrote.

"That means for the NYPD's part, we'll redouble our precision-policing efforts. And we'll hope for changes in some laws that would put people in jail who dare carry illegal guns in New York City, and for our five district attorneys to fully prosecute the criminals we bring to them -- essentially, we need all parts of the system to work in unison to deliver the best results."

"To say we're in a very difficult position is an understatement."

