Nooses found hanging in Oakland trees to be investigated as hate crimes

(CNN) A hate crime investigation is underway after several nooses were found hanging from trees in Oakland, California.

The nooses were found around the area of Lake Merritt and have been removed, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said in a tweet on Wednesday . Officers found a total of five ropes attached to various trees during a search of the area on Tuesday, according to Oakland Police Department.

"Symbols of racial violence have no place in Oakland and will not be tolerated," Schaaf said in a statement posted on Twitter. She added that the incident will be investigated as hate crimes.

Oakland resident Porchia Freeman took video of what appears to be a noose swinging from tree on near the lake on Tuesday. She said she was walking around the lake when she saw a string swinging in her peripheral vision. Freeman said she stopped in go have a better look and recorded the video.

"I posted it because it was very disturbing to me and I thought I'd bring awareness to the situation," Freeman said on a Facebook Live on Wednesday.

Read More