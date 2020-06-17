Sir Isaac Newton considered curing the plague with toad vomit lozenges, a manuscript reveals

(CNN) Sir Isaac Newton, the polymath who discovered gravity in his early twenties and is credited with groundbreaking advances in calculus, physics and optics, took notes on a possible cure for the plague that no doctor today could recommend.

In a previously unpublished two-page manuscript dating to 1667, Newton wrote that to cure the plague, "the best is a toad suspended by the legs in a chimney for three days, which at last vomited up earth with various insects in it, onto a dish of yellow wax, and shortly after died."

"Combining powdered toad with the excretions and serum made into lozenges and worn about the affected area, drove away the contagion and drew out the poison," Newton noted in the document.

"I think certainly that the current medical situation has an impact on people's interest in reading about the history of it," Darren Sutherland, a senior specialist in books and manuscripts at Bonhams, told CNN.

Read More