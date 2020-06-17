(CNN) When George Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck, the Brown family wanted to honor his life and show support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Since Avisia Brown and her mother had multiple health issues and didn't feel safe going to protests, they decided to put several signs at the front of their house in Weschester County, New York. The signs included a bedsheet hung across the front window. On it was a quotation from the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. saying, "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere."

But Brown and her husband Dan found a letter from the town of Eastchester between the porch and the side of their house on Sunday, saying they had to remove the banner or face a fine.

The letter, dated June 12, said the family had to take down the banner by the next day, or they could be fined up to a $1,000 per day or be imprisoned for up to a year. "The letter seemed very shady, but I took down the sign and reached out to the town," said Brown, who lives in the house with her husband, their son Odin and her mother Doreen Limato.

The Brown's say that they've previously put up banners and were never asked to remove them.

"I called the cellphone number on the letter, and I emailed him. They didn't call us back," she said.

