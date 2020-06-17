MLB should wrap up baseball season by October, Dr. Fauci tells LA Times

(CNN) Baseball season should not extend past October to avoid the risk of spreading coronavirus, Dr. Anthony Fauci says.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said Major League Baseball should conclude the postseason in September.

"If the question is time, I would try to keep it in the core summer months and end it not with the way we play the World Series, until the end of October when it's cold," Fauci said.

MLB and the Major League Baseball Players Association, the player's union, are still negotiating a shortened baseball seaso n. Both sides remain at odds over health protocols and the length of the season.

Fauci explained that even with the current warm weather, there's been an increase in the number of new coronavirus cases as states continue to reopen, but said "the chances of there being less of an issue in the end of July and all of August and September are much, much better than if you go into October."

