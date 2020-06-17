A man drove a car into a crowd of Portland protesters, injuring 3, police say

(CNN) A man drove his car into a group of protesters in downtown Portland, Oregon, injuring three, and then attempted to escape, a police statement says.

The incident, which happened early Wednesday, occurred as protesters marched in downtown Portland as part of the weekslong protests calling for police reform . It mirrors an incident last week in Henrico County, Virginia, where a man was arrested after he allegedly drove his car through a Black Lives Matter march.

Anthony Eaglehorse-Lassandro, 27, came upon a crowd of protesters just after 1 a.m. ET near Southwest 3rd Avenue near Alder Street in his car, police say. Eaglehorse-Lassandro then drove into the crowd, striking several demonstrators, driving off at "a high rate of speed," and going the wrong way on streets, the statement adds.

Eaglehorse-Lassandro injured three people but all had injuries that, police say, "are believed to be non-life threatening." Two were taken to the hospital by ambulance and one patient was taken for treatment in a personal car, police said.

After Eaglehorse-Lassandro fled the scene, police in aircraft "were able to watch the vehicle and provide location updates as the suspect vehicle drove recklessly," the statement said.

