Larry Nassar's victims are requesting the report on FBI's handling of its investigation into alleged abuse

(CNN) More than 120 alleged sexual abuse victims of Larry Nassar, the disgraced USA Gymnastics doctor, sent a letter to the Justice Department requesting a copy of a report on the FBI's handling of its investigation into Nassar.

The letter, sent Wednesday to Inspector General Michael Horowitz, says the alleged victims don't want the report "withheld and then have authorities claim they cannot indict and prosecute the people involved in criminal conduct because the statute of limitations has expired."

"It is important for our healing for all the facts to come out and for wrongdoers to be held accountable. It is also important to maintain public confidence in our federal law enforcement agencies by exposing the truth and initiating reforms so that this never happens again," the signers, including Olympic athletes Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, and Jordyn Wieber, say in the letter.

The DOJ Inspector General's office is "investigating allegations concerning the FBI's handling of the Nassar investigation, and the victims and the public should rest assured our findings will be made public at the end of our investigation," Stephanie Logan, the office's spokeswoman told CNN when asked for comment.

Nassar was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison after hundreds of women and girls said he sexually abused them over two decades under the guise of providing medical treatment.

Read More