A Mississippi city took down the state flag because of the Confederate battle flag

(CNN) The city of Gulfport, Mississippi, is removing the state flag at all city-owned buildings and facilities because it includes the Confederate battle flag.

The city council unanimously passed a resolution on Tuesday urging the Mississippi Legislature to "respectfully retire" the flag that has flown over the state since 1894.

Photos: Evolution of the Confederate flag Photos: Evolution of the Confederate flag A veteran of the Confederate States of America examines a Union water bottle in front of a Confederate flag. Here's a look at the evolution of that flag. Hide Caption 1 of 6 Photos: Evolution of the Confederate flag The first national flag of the Confederate States of America was created in 1861 and had seven stars to represent the breakaway states of South Carolina, Mississippi, Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana and Texas. Hide Caption 2 of 6 Photos: Evolution of the Confederate flag The second National Flag of the Confederacy was issued by the Confederate Congress on May 1, 1863. This flag was designed to have a distinct difference from the Union's Stars and Stripes. Hide Caption 3 of 6 Photos: Evolution of the Confederate flag The third National Flag of the Confederacy was the final flag of the Confederate government and was adopted on March 4, 1865. The flag was not used long before the Confederacy surrendered. Hide Caption 4 of 6 Photos: Evolution of the Confederate flag The Confederate Battle flag known as the "Southern Cross" has 13 stars to represent the defeated Confederate States of America. Hide Caption 5 of 6 Photos: Evolution of the Confederate flag Dixiecrats resurrected the "Southern Cross" flag as a political symbol around the time President Harry Truman supported efforts to end lynchings and desegregate the military in 1948. During that same period, the Ku Klux Klan began using the flag more widely. Hide Caption 6 of 6

The resolution acknowledged that the flag -- with its 13 white stars on a blue X with a red background -- means different things to different people, but said for many it is "a painful reminder of past days of transgressions in this State and has also been used by some as an image of hatred, divisiveness, and violence."

It said the flag does not represent the ideals and principles of the state or the city. Gulfport is the second-largest city in Mississippi, with a population estimated at 71,705, according to the US Census Bureau

Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes' office posted video of the flag being taken down at City Hall on its Facebook page . It was replaced with the Magnolia flag , which was adopted as Mississippi's first official flag in 1861 when the state seceded from the United States to join the Confederacy.

Read More