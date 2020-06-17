A Mississippi city took down the state flag because of the Confederate battle flag

(CNN) The city of Gulfport, Mississippi, is removing the state flag at all city-owned buildings and facilities because it includes the Confederate battle flag.

Dixiecrats resurrected the "Southern Cross" flag as a political symbol around the time President Harry Truman supported efforts to end lynchings and desegregate the military in 1948. During that same period, the Ku Klux Klan began using the flag more widely.

The Confederate Battle flag known as the "Southern Cross" has 13 stars to represent the defeated Confederate States of America.

The third National Flag of the Confederacy was the final flag of the Confederate government and was adopted on March 4, 1865. The flag was not used long before the Confederacy surrendered.

The second National Flag of the Confederacy was issued by the Confederate Congress on May 1, 1863. This flag was designed to have a distinct difference from the Union's Stars and Stripes.

The first national flag of the Confederate States of America was created in 1861 and had seven stars to represent the breakaway states of South Carolina, Mississippi, Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana and Texas.

A veteran of the Confederate States of America examines a Union water bottle in front of a Confederate flag. Here's a look at the evolution of that flag.

The resolution acknowledged that the flag -- with its 13 white stars on a blue X with a red background -- means different things to different people, but said for many it is "a painful reminder of past days of transgressions in this State and has also been used by some as an image of hatred, divisiveness, and violence."

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves told reporters last week that he wouldn't support changing the flag unless the people of Mississippi voted for it.

In 2001, 65% of Mississippi residents voted to keep the flag.

Wallace Mason, the only Gulfport resident to speak in favor of keeping the flag at Tuesday's meeting, told the council that the city shouldn't overturn the will of the people.

"It's like spitting in the face of the voters who won," he said. "I'm against racism, but I'm also for this flag and it doesn't stand for racism."

Most of the residents who spoke argued that the flag symbolized racism, segregation, lynchings and other violence against black people.

"If there's nothing wrong with the flag, why is it every time a racist act, an aggressive act is done, that flag is there?" asked John Davis. He said the flag was an insult to anyone who is not white.

Councilwoman Ella Holmes-Hines, the council's longest-serving member, said nobody stood up to protect the flag's heritage when bigots used the flag to spread hatred.

"That flag, each time I see it, it's harm because I have a mom that's 94 and she remembers. I have a great aunt that's 100 and she remembers," said Holmes-Hines, who is black.

Gulfport's resolution says that any state flags that have been used in the city will be retired to the public library or other offices so they can be included in historical displays.