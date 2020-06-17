Former Missouri police officer charged after hitting man with his car

(CNN) A fired police officer in suburban St. Louis was charged with assault, a day after video was released showing his unmarked SUV striking a man and the officer getting out of the vehicle and kicking him, a prosecutor said.

Joshua Smith, who worked for the Florissant, Missouri, Police Department, faces first- and fourth-degree assault charges and armed criminal action, St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar said Wednesday.

The charges were filed after a review of footage from a resident's surveillance camera recorded on June 2, prosecutors said. Smith was fired June 10.

"The moment that vehicle turned its headlights towards the victim, that became a 4,000 pound-missile," Lohmar told reporters.

Smith's attorney, Scott Rosenblum, told CNN the video is a small part of the encounter "and fails to tell the entire story" of the incident, which he called an accident "under extraordinary circumstances."

