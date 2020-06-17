How a California gym is using plastic pods for workouts during coronavirus

(CNN) As states across the country allow restaurants, shops and gyms to reopen, questions around safety remain. Experts are especially worried about gyms; it's hard to maintain social distancing in close, sweaty quarters, and research has demonstrated that workout classes can be major sources of spread.

At Inspire South Bay Fitness in Redondo, California, owner Peet Sapsin knew he had to get creative for his clients to feel safe coming back in the door.

In addition to cutting class sizes, Sapsin and his wife have created individual plastic workout pods for people to take classes while still maintaining social distance.

Initially, Sapsin told CNN, the gym considered mandating masks for returning clients. "We tested it out on Zoom, though, and could tell that people couldn't breathe. We felt really bad for them. Our clients are like our family. We were thinking, how do we want our family to feel?"

After ruling out mandatory masks, he explained, the pods were born. "My wife drew them out on paper, and soon after, we built our first prototype," Sapsin said. The pods are constructed from shower curtains and PVC pipes, a more cost-effective alternative to plexiglass. Overall, he said, the project cost less than $400.