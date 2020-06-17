(CNN) In a statement released in support of Black Lives Matter , the Boy Scouts of America said it will require Eagle Scouts to earn a diversity and inclusion badge. It'll examine its own role in perpetuating racism, too.

Now, scouts must earn a diversity and inclusion merit badge to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank in the Boy Scouts program. The new badge will build on existing programs that require scouts to "engage with other groups and cultures."

"We will also continue to listen more, learn more and do more to promote a culture in which every person feels that they belong, are respected and are valued in Scouting, in their community and across America," the scouting organization said.

Boy Scouts address recent discrimination

Boy Scouts didn't fully integrate until after the Civil Rights Act passed -- a few Southern Boy Scout councils held out until the 1970s -- but the organization made way for the first black troop in 1911. Those scouts were still met with racism, though: The organization defined black scouts as "Special Troops" based on their race and considered them less-than, according to the African American Registry , an education nonprofit.

Some of the scouting program's discriminatory policies remained in place until the last decade.

Then, this year, the Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy , and the hundreds of lawsuits it was fielding about accounts of sexual assault within the program are now on hold.