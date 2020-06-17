This is Lord Fairfax, a huge turtle found lumbering through a Virginia neighborhood

(CNN) They call him Lord Fairfax: A 65-lb turtle found lumbering through a Virginia neighborhood puzzling the locals

He was out of place for sure. His species -- the alligator snapping turtle -- isn't native to the area.

They're aquatic creatures preferring the rivers further south than in a suburb.

And yet, that's where authorities found him - near a residential pond in Fairfax County.

No one knows how he got there. But authorities can hazard a guess.

Read More