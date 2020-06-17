Vladimir Putin's home has a walk-through disinfectant tunnel to guard against coronavirus

(CNN) A special disinfectant tunnel has been installed in Russian President Vladimir Putin's house to protect him from coronavirus, state news agency RIA-Novosti reported Tuesday.

The walk-through facility has been built into Putin's Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow. The Russian leader has largely been working from the house via videoconference during the Covid-19 pandemic, with only a few in-person meetings.

The tunnel is designed to disinfect everyone passing through it with a "fine water mist," the RIA report said.

The agency said the announcement about the installation of the tunnel was made by Ivan Belozertsev, governor of Russia's Penza region.

Belozertsev said the technology was developed by a local company called Motor Technologies, which assembles washing equipment for cars and industrial applications, RIA reported.

