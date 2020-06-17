(CNN) Members of the ancient Irish elite practiced first-degree incest, archaeologists and geneticists analyzing genetic material from a series of Neolithic tombs have discovered.

Researchers found evidence of inbreeding in the genome of a man buried at Newgrange passage tomb, which was built more than 5,000 years ago, a team from Trinity College Dublin said in a press release.

This suggests the man belonged to a ruling elite that practiced first-degree incest -- for example, brother-sister unions -- in the same way as the pharaohs in ancient Egypt or Inca god-kings, the researchers said.

Newgrange is famous for its solar alignment.

"I'd never seen anything like it," said lead author Lara Cassidy, a geneticist from Trinity College.

"We all inherit two copies of the genome, one from our mother and one from our father; well, this individual's copies were extremely similar, a tell-tale sign of close inbreeding. In fact, our analyses allowed us to confirm that his parents were first-degree relatives," she said.

