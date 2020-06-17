It’s hard not to love a Nordstrom sale — and right now, the department store’s sale section is a great place to be. Prices on men’s, women’s and kids’ clothing, as well as homewares, are already up to 60% off, and some items are now reduced by an additional 25%.

But the discounts aren’t going to be around for a long time: The sale ends one minute to midnight on Sunday, June 21 (that’s Father’s Day, by the way), so be sure to grab your favorite brands and sizes before they sell out. Read on for some of our favorites, below.

Men’s styles

Ted Baker London Tortila Slim FIt Tipped Pocket Polo ($44.55, originally $99; nordstrom.com)

Ted Baker London Tortila Slim FIt Tipped Pocket Polo

This isn’t your average polo: Check out the cool bird’s-eye tipping stripe details that take it up a stylish notch. (Pro tip: Order one size up. The shirt runs small.) It’s also available in other colors, like navy, white, and black.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

Bonobos Flat Front Chino Shorts ($30.60 originally $68; nordstrom.com)

Bonobos Flat Front Chino Shorts

At less than half-price, these shorts go with everything in your closet.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

7 for All Mankind The Straight AirWeft Slim Straight Leg Jeans ($124, originally $248; nordstrom.com)

7 for All Mankind The Straight AirWeft Slim Straight Leg Jeans

Jeans in the summer? We know, we know. But the denim these are made from is some of the lightest around — perfect for warmer days and evenings.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

Vince Regular Fit Garment Dyed V-Neck T-Shirt ($29.25, originally $65; nordstrom.com)

Vince Regular Fit Garment Dyed V-Neck T-Shirt

Charcoal is severely underrated; you can wear it with pretty much anything, and it tends to contrast better with other colors than straight-up black. This is the V-neck your T-shirt drawer’s been waiting for.

Women’s styles

La Ligne Smocked Crop Cotton Top ($101.25, originally $225; nordstrom.com)

La Ligne Smocked Crop Cotton Top

On the shoulder or off the shoulder, this smocked black blouse goes with summer’s prettiest skirts and coolest high-waisted trousers.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

Leith Ruched Sheath Dress ($29.93, originally $56; nordstrom.com)

Leith Ruched Sheath Dress

From running errands to date-night drinks, this dress is bound to become a staple this summer.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

Halogen Lace Pencil Skirt ($26.70, originally $89; nordstrom.com)

Halogen Lace Pencil Skirt

Available in petite and standard sizes, this curve-hugging vintage skirt can be dressed down with a cool T-shirt or up with a blouse.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

Eileen Fisher Boxy Organic Linen Button-Up Shirt ($84.60, originally $188; nordstrom.com)

Eileen Fisher Boxy Organic Linen Button-Up Shirt

This breezy organic linen top is the perfect compromise between the polish of a blouse and comfort of a T-shirt.

Home goods

Moon Wool Shag Accent Pillow ($66, originally $220; nordstrom.com)

Moon Wool Shag Accent Pillow

A little texture goes a long way to livening up even the most monochromatic and minimalist of sofas and beds — and this super-soft pillow was handwoven by a women’s co-op in Uruguay to boot.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

Le Creuset Signature 5 1/2 Quart Round Enamel Cast Iron French/Dutch Oven ($360, originally $437.50, nordstrom.com)

Le Creuset Signature 5 1/2 Quart Round Enamel Cast Iron French/Dutch Oven

It’s iconic for a reason, and it lasts forever. If you’ve been thinking about taking the plunge and investing in a Le Creuset dutch oven, now’s definitely the time.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

Native Union Drop Wireless Charging Pad ($35.99, originally $59.99; nordstrom.com)

Native Union Drop Wireless Charging Pad

Keep your phone charged — and easily on hand — while you’re working from home.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

DKNY PURE Crinkle Duvet Cover ($76.29, originally $139.99; nordstrom.com)

DKNY PURE Crinkle Duvet Cover

Available in queen and king, this crinkled, textured duvet cover makes for an easy (and restful) summer refresh.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

Golden Rabbit Nesting Mixing Bowls ($99.99, originally $160; nordstrom.com)

Golden Rabbit Nesting Mixing Bowls

Many of us are cooking a little more from home these days, and this set of steel and enamel bowls are practical for leftovers, easy to clean after mixing and pretty enough for serving.

For more great Nordstrom deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed price at the time of publication.