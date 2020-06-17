Nordstrom's clearance items are up to 70% off right now

It's hard not to love a Nordstrom sale — and right now, the department store's sale section is a great place to be. Prices on men's, women's and kids' clothing, as well as homewares, are already up to 60% off, and some items are now reduced by an additional 25%.
But the discounts aren't going to be around for a long time: The sale ends one minute to midnight on Sunday, June 21 (that's Father's Day, by the way), so be sure to grab your favorite brands and sizes before they sell out. Read on for some of our favorites, below.
Men's styles
Ted Baker London Tortila Slim FIt Tipped Pocket Polo ($44.55, originally $99; nordstrom.com)
This isn't your average polo: Check out the cool bird's-eye tipping stripe details that take it up a stylish notch. (Pro tip: Order one size up. The shirt runs small.) It's also available in other colors, like navy, white, and black.
Bonobos Flat Front Chino Shorts ($30.60 originally $68; nordstrom.com)
At less than half-price, these shorts go with everything in your closet.
7 for All Mankind The Straight AirWeft Slim Straight Leg Jeans ($124, originally $248; nordstrom.com)
Jeans in the summer? We know, we know. But the denim these are made from is some of the lightest around — perfect for warmer days and evenings.
Vince Regular Fit Garment Dyed V-Neck T-Shirt ($29.25, originally $65; nordstrom.com)
Charcoal is severely underrated; you can wear it with pretty much anything, and it tends to contrast better with other colors than straight-up black. This is the V-neck your T-shirt drawer's been waiting for.
Women's styles
La Ligne Smocked Crop Cotton Top ($101.25, originally $225; nordstrom.com)
On the shoulder or off the shoulder, this smocked black blouse goes with summer's prettiest skirts and coolest high-waisted trousers.
Leith Ruched Sheath Dress ($29.93, originally $56; nordstrom.com)
From running errands to date-night drinks, this dress is bound to become a staple this summer.
Halogen Lace Pencil Skirt ($26.70, originally $89; nordstrom.com)
Available in petite and standard sizes, this curve-hugging vintage skirt can be dressed down with a cool T-shirt or up with a blouse.
Eileen Fisher Boxy Organic Linen Button-Up Shirt ($84.60, originally $188; nordstrom.com)
This breezy organic linen top is the perfect compromise between the polish of a blouse and comfort of a T-shirt.
Home goods
Moon Wool Shag Accent Pillow ($66, originally $220; nordstrom.com)
A little texture goes a long way to livening up even the most monochromatic and minimalist of sofas and beds — and this super-soft pillow was handwoven by a women's co-op in Uruguay to boot.
Le Creuset Signature 5 1/2 Quart Round Enamel Cast Iron French/Dutch Oven ($360, originally $437.50, nordstrom.com)
It's iconic for a reason, and it lasts forever. If you've been thinking about taking the plunge and investing in a Le Creuset dutch oven, now's definitely the time.
Native Union Drop Wireless Charging Pad ($35.99, originally $59.99; nordstrom.com)
Keep your phone charged — and easily on hand — while you're working from home.
DKNY PURE Crinkle Duvet Cover ($76.29, originally $139.99; nordstrom.com)
Available in queen and king, this crinkled, textured duvet cover makes for an easy (and restful) summer refresh.
Golden Rabbit Nesting Mixing Bowls ($99.99, originally $160; nordstrom.com)
Many of us are cooking a little more from home these days, and this set of steel and enamel bowls are practical for leftovers, easy to clean after mixing and pretty enough for serving.
