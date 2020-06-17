Here's what we hope to see in iOS 14 and iPadOS 14

We're less than a week away from Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which is fully virtual for the first time, but there have been a lot of firsts in 2020, right? Apple will still kick it off with a keynote, which will likely focus on software, at 1 p.m. (ET) on June 22.

IOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS — which Apple dubs its platform — are all set to receive updates. Chances are we might see hardware as well, along with news on services. So we've looked at the current versions of the operating systems and have mulled over what we'd like to see ---- specifically on iOS 14 and iPadOS 14.

Last year, Apple split iOS into two, with iOS now reserved for iPhones and the iPod Touch and iPadOS for the iPad line. And we've seen improvement. iPadOS 13.5 introduced trackpad and mouse support, which is a real game changer for the iPad.

But could the next generation of iPadOS deliver on a big pro feature, or at least improve current ones (files and multitasking come to mind). As for iOS, could this be the year we get a new home screen? Will Apple let us use a third-party mail app by default? Or maybe a crazy new messages feature?

While we continue to run on hope in the lead-up to WWDC, we compiled a wishlist for what we'd like to see in iOS 14 and iPadOS 14.

More control over default apps

While we can delete more preloaded apps thanks to recent updates, we would like the ability to set defaults. Still, both iOS and iPadOS set Maps as the default, and when you click an address, it will open in Maps.

Giving us the option to change default apps could solve the common maps mishap, as well as Safari, music and even podcast constraints. Mail is an outlier here, as you can use third-party apps, but you can't delete the mail app.

A revamp of messages

Like default apps, this could enhance iOS and iPadOS. Messages has nice features, and Animojis won us over, but we'd like to see it spiced up. The ability to edit messages is high on many people's list, and it would be a nice addition, but we're not sure it will arrive this year.

More likely, we could see more search improvements and the ability to tag or mention people in a group message. We'd really like to see the tagging feature explored in full force. It would save us time digging through long groups and let our friends or family get our attention fast.

And while we don't think Apple is itching to go after Slack, some serious productivity features could move iMessage and Messages into a new space. We already like the way files, images and videos are split up.

Split-screen on the iPhone

We love how multitasking has grown into itself on the iPad, but what about bringing several of those features to the iPhone? Samsung offers multi-window, which lets you have two apps on the screen at once and even supports picture-in-picture. On the iPhone, it would let you get two things done much easier and let you make better use of the screen.

Screensharing in FaceTime

We already have Group FaceTimes, which have become more stable (along with being feature-filled). But what about the native ability to share a screen? It could be super helpful for providing support to a family or friend, or even when contacting Apple Support to diagnose an issue or find a solution. Plus, we can already record our screens.

More keyboard shortcuts on the iPad

Apple Magic Keyboard

There's already a treasure trove of keyboard shortcuts that work on first-party (Smart Keyboard and Magic Keyboard) and third-party keyboards on the iPad Pro. You can even pair a standard Bluetooth keyboard, like the Magic Keyboard. But with Apple's Magic Keyboard, you might have noticed that there are no function keys and no easy way to adjust the backlighting. Well, how about we add a dedicated brightness shortcut, and while we're at it, add additional ones?

Updating the weather app

We're huge fans of Dark Sky, a real-time hyperlocal weather app that Apple recently acquired. And since the iOS weather app is a little stale — yes, there are cool graphics for storms and such — but a revamp would be nice. Integrating Dark Sky and putting that team to work could deliver a first-class experience.

Tweaks to the home screen

Could 2020 be the year we get an update to the home screen that adds widgets? Android has had these for a while. But what if you could have a quick snapshot view of your calendar taking up four app spots on the screen? It could be handy. These changes have been rumored for a while, along with a list view of apps (similar to what is available on the Apple Watch).

iPadOS introduced the "Today View Widget," which is essentially a locked sidebar on the left side. It's an easy way to see your calendar, manage notifications and see important widgets. Instead of needing to swipe from the left to the right, you can just lock it on the home screen.

Make iCloud Keychain a full-fledged password manager

Many use iCloud Keychain as a password manager across the Apple ecosystem. It's native, secure and works well. But we'd love to see Apple improve the experience and make it on par with LastPass, Keeper Security or 1Password. These include a warning if the same password is used, suggest changing the password every few months and even secure password sharing with family members.

Performance improvements across the board

IOS 13 and iPadOS 13 had a fair share of bugs and slowdowns, but Apple has been on the right track for releasing more stable versions. We have high hopes for iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, but we'd like to see a stable release with minimal bugs, but one that also focuses on performance improvements across the devices.

It's likely that every device running iOS 13 or iPadOS 13 will get updates, so we don't want that experience to get worse. And on newer devices, let's unlock and use the cores found in recent Apple-made chips.

Devices that could benefit

All of these devices should get iOS 14 and iPadOS 14.

