Beats Solo 3, our favorite on-ear headphones, are on sale at eBay

Beats has become a household name in stylish, powerful audio. And right now, the Beats Solo 3 on-ear headphones are on sale in several colors at eBay. And though this pair was released in 2016, they've certainly remained competitive — in fact, they're our top-rated on-ear headphones of 2020.

Beats Solo 3 ($135, originally $199; ebay.com)

The Beats Solo 3s are sleek and modern in design, featuring a virtually seamless build. They are also unusually comfortable for on-ear headphones. On the sound front, the Solo 3s really won us over. They put out crisp, punchy sound that reproduces instruments and vocals authentically. They also produce a great soundstage — that sense of 3D sound that lets you really hear the positioning of the instruments and vocals.

We were also impressed with the bass the Solo 3s can belt out, and in terms of battery life, the Solo 3s blew us away, reaching a staggering 40 hours during our testing. If you do ever manage to bring the battery low, the Solo 3s charge up quickly; they're able to regain three hours of battery in just five minutes.

Plus, these headphones are designed with the Apple W1 chip, which allows for fast pairing with Apple devices.

Pop on a pair of Beats Solo 3s for less right now, since there's no telling when prices will go up.

