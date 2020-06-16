New Zealand reports two new coronavirus cases after UK travelers test positive

(CNN) New Zealand has reported its first coronavirus cases in more than three weeks after two women who traveled to the country from the UK were found to have Covid-19.

The infections are the first instances of coronavirus in New Zealand to be reported in 24 days, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

The women are from the same family and had traveled to New Zealand from the UK and through Australia.

They were placed in an isolation hotel in Auckland upon arrival but were permitted to leave it on compassionate grounds.

They then traveled to Wellington in a private vehicle to visit a relative who has since died, Director-General of Health Dr. Ashley Bloomfield said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

