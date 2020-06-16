NASCAR, Confederate flags, and the pace of change in America

This analysis was excerpted from the June 12 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

(CNN) If you travel in the Southern United States, you will see it everywhere, flying from the antennae of pickup trucks, hanging outside stores and gas stations, and flapping on flagpoles in backyards.

Defenders of the blue and red flag of the breakaway confederacy states in the US Civil War deny that it's racist, arguing that it is a symbol of Southern heritage that commemorates soldiers who fought with honor.

The move, after its only full-time black driver, Bubba Wallace, called for the flag to be banned, risks alienating its core audience. But NASCAR is trying to expand its appeal and says the flag prevented a "welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry."

Flags are not all that's banned from races right now -- fans are too, because of the pandemic, so we'll have to wait to see how petrol heads react and how NASCAR polices the ban.

But if Trumpism were a sport, NASCAR would be it -- the President was greeted as a hero when he went to the famed Daytona 500 this year -- so some viewers may take their cues from the man who stokes racial divides for political gain and is currently refusing calls to rebrand military bases named after Confederate generals.

Several drivers welcomed the move, saying the flag is a sign of racial division and belongs in history books. One, Ray Ciccarelli , hit out at "political BS" and plans to hang up his helmet.

But NASCAR's decision is another sign that change is coming, almost as fast as the souped-up cars that streak around Southern ovals all summer.



'Not an eraser of history but a reckoning with it'

Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said in a news conference on Thursday that removing a local Christopher Columbus statue is "not an eraser of history, but a reckoning with it."

"I wish we had a better process that had been followed. I wish the removal had been different, but I am not sad that it is gone," she said. "I am not going to perform for folks. I'm not going to feign sadness. I will not shed a tear over the loss of a statue that honored someone who, by of his own admission, sold 9- and 10-year-old girls into sex slavery."

"There is no honor in the legacy of Christopher Columbus. To remove a statue or choose not to place one there in the first place is not an eraser of history, but a reckoning with it," Flanagan added.

Iconoclasm

Monuments to once-revered historical figures are falling like dominoes, as anger over racial injustice spills into streets around the world. While there's no changing history, beheading and uprooting statues of famous slave traders, colonizers and Confederate leaders is one way to erase their shadows. -- Meanwhile Producer Shelby Rose

On Friday, June 5, the city of Fredericksburg, Virginia, removed this 800-pound auction block marking the spot where African Americans had once been displayed and sold as slaves.

The statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis was toppled June 10, 2020, along Monument Drive in Richmond, Va.

In this photograph made available by Bristol City Council, the statue of Edward Colston is recovered from the harbour in Bristol, Thursday June 11, 2020, after it was toppled by anti-racism protesters.