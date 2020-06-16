Charges dropped against black pastor who was assaulted; now 5 people are charged with hate crimes

(CNN) Five people have been charged with hate crimes in Virginia and the black pastor they are accused of attacking is no longer facing charges for pulling out a gun during the incident.

Leon McCray Sr. was arrested and charged with brandishing a firearm during a June 1 incident in the town of Edinburg in Shenandoah County, a news release from the Shenandoah County sheriff said.

When he confronted them and asked them to leave they "got irate" with him before leaving and then returned with three more people who began to threaten him and use "all types of racial slurs," McCray told WHSV.

He told the station the group began using "racial epithets and the n-word," saying, "your Black life, your M-F Black life don't make, it doesn't make a difference in this country, it doesn't make a difference to me, and we will kill you."

