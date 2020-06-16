The US Open will be held in New York this summer, but without fans

(CNN) It won't look like the previous years, but there will be world-class tennis in New York City this summer.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday that the US Open tennis tournament will take place without fans starting in late August.

"We're excited about the US Open. It's going to be held in Queens, August 31 through September 13. It will be held without fans, but you can watch it on TV and I'll take that. The tennis authorities are going to be taking extraordinary precautions," Cuomo said at a press conference in Albany, New York.

The precautions include "robust testing, additional cleaning, extra locker room space, and dedicated housing & transportation."

Divisions between players emerged last week after the United States Tennis Association proposed a series of strict restrictions to enable the event to take place. The governing body proposed creating a bubble for players at an airport hotel outside of Manhattan -- where most players stay -- and restricting entourage numbers to just one.

