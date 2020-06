University of California votes to restore affirmative action nearly 24 years after it was outlawed

(CNN) The University of California has voted to restore affirmative action in hopes of diversifying its student body.

The unanimous decision was reached by the school's Board of Regents on Monday, nearly 24 years after it was outlawed by Proposition 209, which banned the consideration of race and gender in admissions in California.

By voting, the university endorsed its repeal.

The board also voted in favor of an amendment which would repeal Proposition 209 and provisions prohibiting the state from granting favorable treatment to anyone on the basis of race, sex, color, ethnicity, or nationality.

"There is amazing momentum for righting the wrongs caused by centuries of systemic racism in our country. The UC Board of Regents' votes to endorse ACA 5 and to repeal Proposition 209 plays a part in that effort," Board Chair John A. Pérez said in a statement

