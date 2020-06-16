(CNN) To many, these are not matters for debate.

"Rather, many of them were part of an effort to glorify a cause that was manifestly unjust -- a cause that has been whitewashed by revisionist propaganda that began almost as soon as the Civil War ended. Other displays were intended as acts of defiance by white supremacists opposed to equality for African Americans during the civil rights movement."

Here are some other unforgivable acts:

George Preston Marshall

A memorial to George Preston Marshall stands on the grounds of Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium.

Think the football team in the nation's capital has a controversial name? You should learn about its founder.

In 1961, the Washington Redskins were the only of 14 NFL squads that hadn't integrated. Interior Secretary Stewart Udall confronted Marshall, explaining then-DC Stadium was on national park land and the team might not keep its lease if Marshall didn't sign a black player.

The powerful Marshall replied that he wanted to debate the issue with President John F. Kennedy. Marshall considered his "the team of the South" -- the team song at the time included the line, "Fight for old Dixie" -- and Marshall had said, "We'll start signing Negroes when the Harlem Globetrotters start signing whites."

Status: A monument honoring Marshall stands outside what is now Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium.

Henry Benning