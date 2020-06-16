Night of unrest at protests in 3 states leads to a shooting and arrests

(CNN) Protests in three states Monday night resulted in a shooting, arrests and the closure of one city's downtown.

The Portland Police Bureau declared a civil disturbance and closed part of downtown, it said, after some protesters lit a fire, looted a store and injured an officer with a large rock.

Vigilantes may have instigated violence that led to a shooting in New Mexico, according to officials.

In Tennessee, troopers detained 21 protesters who refused to vacate Capitol grounds.

Shooting may have been instigated by vigilantes

