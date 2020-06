NYPD officers hospitalized after drinking Shake Shack milkshakes tainted with bleach, union says

(CNN) Three New York City Police Department officers were hospitalized with suspected bleach poisoning after drinking milkshakes from Shake Shack Monday night, according to a statement from the NYC Police Benevolent Association.

The NYPD launched an investigation after the officers fell ill after drinking the milkshakes they bought at the restaurant chain's lower Manhattan location around 8:30 p.m., a spokeswoman for the department said.

All three officers were transported to a local hospital for evaluation and are expected to be OK, according to the spokeswoman.

The NYCPBA, which represents more than 50,000 active and retired police officers, said in the a statement posted to Twitter Monday night that the officers "discovered that a toxic substance, believed to be bleach, had been placed in their beverages."

The officers had already ingested part of the beverages when they noticed the suspected poisoning, the statement said.

