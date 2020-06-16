NYPD officers got sick after drinking Shake Shack milkshakes tainted with bleach, union says

(CNN) Three New York City Police Department officers have been released from the hospital after getting sick when they drank milkshakes from Shake Shack Monday night.

The NYPD launched an investigation after the officers fell ill. The officers bought the beverages at the restaurant chain's lower Manhattan location around 8:30 p.m., a spokeswoman for the department said.

Investigators are working to determine whether the incident "was accidental or intentional in nature," the department said.

All three officers were transported to a local hospital where they were treated, observed and released, according to the spokeswoman.

