New York will require its state troopers to wear body cameras on patrol

(CNN) All New York state troopers will be required to wear body cameras while on patrol, according to legislation signed Tuesday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The body cameras must begin recording immediately before the officers exit their vehicles to interact with the public or respond to a call for service. The law requires that law enforcement keep video records of all interactions.

"The relationship between law enforcement and the communities they serve isn't working," Cuomo said in a statement, adding that the measure would aim to increase transparency and accountability in policing.

The New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association, a labor union representing state police, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The law mandates the creation of an investigatory misconduct office within New York's Law Department to review, study, audit and make recommendations to police agencies, according to a press release from Cuomo's office.