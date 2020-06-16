Somebody used a decal to rename a Minneapolis park after George Floyd

(CNN) A Minneapolis park got a name change over the weekend to honor George Floyd.

Park officials don't know who put a decal on the sign at George Todd Park to change it to George Floyd Park, but they were impressed by the craftsmanship.

The sticker used the same font as the real sign and the color matched almost perfectly.

"I do not know who put the decal up but I commend whoever it was for their creativity and detailed work," Minneapolis Park & Recreation Board (MPRB) President Jono Cowgill said in a statement.

