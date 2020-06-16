The Ford Bronco is set to return on July 9, which just so happens to be O.J. Simpson's birthday

(CNN) The Ford Bronco is finally making its comeback after being off the assembly line for 24 years. But in a weird twist, Ford announced that it would debut the new Bronco on July 9 -- the birthday of the model's most infamous rider.

The 2021 Ford Bronco was supposed to be released in the spring, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the launch was delayed. On Saturday, however, the company announced the new release date.

"07/09/20. The Wild Returns. #FordBronco," the Ford Motor company tweeted.

That date just so happens to be the birthday of O.J. Simpson, the former football legend who sparked one of the most-watched events in TV history by leading police in a two-hour chase in, of course, the iconic white Ford Bronco.

Police cars pursue the white Ford Bronco driven by Al Cowlings, carrying O.J. Simpson on June 17, 1994 on the 405 freeway in Los Angeles.

"The idea of celebrating the rerelease of the Bronco on #OJSimpson's birthday is a slap in the face to the families and memory of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman," one person tweeted , summing up the thoughts of many.

