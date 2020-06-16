A black officer stepped in when a white cop had a suspect in a chokehold. She was fired and the city wants an investigation

(CNN) Officials in Buffalo, New York, want an investigation into the firing of a black police officer who intervened when a white colleague had a suspect in a chokehold.

The incident happened in November 2006. At the time, Officer Cariol Horne had served 19 of the 20 years needed to receive her pension, a spokesperson for Horne told CNN.

But Horne was fired for intervening and did not qualify for her pension, the city said.

"You cross that thin blue line, then you get ostracized and treated really badly, I didn't want that to happen to anyone else," Horne told CNN affiliate WIVB

"So, I lost my pension, [the suspect] didn't lose his life, so [he] still lives to this day because I did intervene."

