The first photos of Tom Brady in his Buccaneers uniform are here and they're as jarring as you'd expect

(CNN) Patriot fans, you may want to look away.

Tom Brady, the former beloved quarterback of the New England team, has officially traded in the Patriots blue and white for his new colors of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Buccaneer fans and Brady's new teammates shared their excitement at the sight of him in the uniform.

"Grew up a @TomBrady fan! Now I actually get to be his teammate! Just hold your side down bro, I got the D Block," linebacker Devin White tweeted.

But Patriots' fans were obviously upset at the fresh reminder that they were losing the six-time Super Bowl winner who is widely regarded as the greatest NFL quarterback in history.

"I refuse to accept Tom Brady in any other uniform. I'm delusional and I don't care," one Patriots fan tweeted

The first time the world will get to see Brady donning his new threads in a game setting is on August 14 when the Bucs go against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the preseason opener. The Bucs' first prime-time appearance will be against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 8.