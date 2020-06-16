FDA cautions pet owners about infecting their pets in new video

(CNN) Pets might not infect people with coronavirus, but pet owners need to protect cats, dogs and other companion animals, the US Food and Drug Administration cautioned in a new YouTube video.

The video pushes the "aww" button with images of adorable furry kittens, ferrets, puppies and loving owners.

"Though it doesn't seem like animals can give you the virus, it appears you can give it to them. So if you're sick, avoid direct contact with your pets. If possible, have someone else care for them until you're well again," the FDA says in the video.

"Consider avoiding dog parks and other crowded public places," it advises. And the six-foot rule applies to leashed pets, as well as to other people.

House cats, as well as big cats in zoos, have been found to be infected with coronavirus, as well as farmed minks in the Netherlands.

