(CNN) Children and teenagers are estimated to be about half as likely to get infected by the coronavirus than those aged 20 or over, according to research published Tuesday.

The modeling study, carried out by epidemiologists at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and published in the journal Nature Medicine , used transmission models to estimate disease susceptibility and the relation of age to cases.

Researchers estimate that clinical symptoms of Covid-19 manifest in around 21% of those aged between 10 and 19. This estimate rises to around 69% in people aged 70 or over.

Looking at epidemic data from China, Japan, Italy, Singapore, Canada and South Korea, researchers said children could be less susceptible to catching Covid-19 from contact with an infected person and could experience less severe disease.

There are still many unknowns when it comes to Covid-19, but the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that, while some children have been sick with the virus, adults make up most of the known cases to date.

