Amid the pandemic, a group of asylum seekers were moved to a small, rural Irish town. Then they started testing positive for Covid-19

(CNN) Misha was living in a hotel in a leafy suburb of Ireland's capital city under the country's controversial asylum seeker accommodation system when a letter arrived.

She had been waiting months for a decision to be made on her asylum status. But the letter wasn't about that.

"I was scared for my life," said Misha, who asked that her real name not be used for fear it might impact her asylum claim.

About 100 people in total were transferred from a handful of centers, including from one Dublin hotel where a guest from Italy had reportedly contracted the virus.

Just days after they arrived, one of the residents started showing symptoms, according to three people CNN talked to. Then the rumors started.

"I was scared for my life." Misha

The Cahersiveen community had been given just as little time to prepare; locals found out only a few days before that the Skellig Star — rebuilt in 2006 on the promise of drawing tourists with a swimming pool and other leisure facilities — was being converted into accommodation for asylum seekers.

Despite their lack of consultation and concerns over losing business from the only major hotel in town, people in Cahersiveen welcomed the group, bringing them clothes and toys. But when news began swirling that asylum seekers were getting sick, and still shopping in the local stores, people in the small town began to panic.

"Rural Ireland would love to have these people living in the community ... they'd be more than welcome," said Jack Fitzpatrick, chairman of the Cahersiveen Community and Business Alliance. "But, this is not the way to do it, to plunk 100 people into a very congested hotel in the midst of a pandemic."

The outbreak, which swiftly spread through the hotel, infecting 25 people at its peak, was declared over on May 20 by Ireland's Health Service Executive (HSE), but local residents and asylum seekers are continuing to push for the center to be shut down, joining together as a united front in a series of demonstrations.

Asylum seekers at the Skellig Star hold a banner protesting the handling of the Covid-19 outbreak on May 7.

Under a system known as Direct Provision, overseen by Ireland's Department of Justice and Equality and operated by private businesses on lucrative contracts , asylum seekers are housed in emergency accommodation while they wait to find out if they will be granted refugee status and permission to stay in the country.