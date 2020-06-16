Amazon's one-day sale on golf gear is up to par

There's still time to get the perfect Father's Day gift for the golf-loving dad in your life. Whether he's a veteran of the course or just looking to play his first round, there's plenty of gear to up his golf game in Amazon's Gold Box. For one day only, you'll find tons of marked-down golf equipment, including bags, balls, gloves, shirts and more.

There are nearly 60 items from top golf brands up for grabs at this sale. Just be sure to shop soon; the deals will only last for one day or until sold out.

Below are a few of our top picks from the sale, but no matter what you choose — whether it's for Dad, Grandpa or yourself — you can bet it will be a hole in one.

Wilson Golf Ultra Plus Package Set ($239.99, originally $299.99; amazon.com)

Wilson Golf Ultra Plus Package Set

A new set of clubs is a no-brainer. This set includes nine clubs: an oversized driver in forged titanium composite, a #3 fairway wood with graphite shaft, a #5 hybrid with graphite shaft, irons with steel shafts and a heel/toe weighted putter

Callaway Golf Chip-Shot Chipping Net ($25.80, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

Callaway Golf Chip-Shot Chipping Net

With easy setup and take-down, this net is great for wedge practice. Dad doesn't need to hit the course to practice his swing.

Callaway Golf Executive Putting Golf Mat ($38.70, originally $48.38; amazon.com)

Callaway Golf Executive Putting Golf Mat

Similarly, putting skills can be refined at home with this 8-foot, foam-backed mat.

Under Armour Men's UA Iso-Chill Golf Gloves ($12.75, originally $17; amazon.com)

Under Armour Men's UA Iso-Chill Golf Gloves

These gloves use UA Tour Cool fabric to pull heat away from the skin, while micro-perforations increase ventilation, making this the perfect pair for summer.

Callaway Golf Scorecard Holder ($11.99, originally $14.99; amazon.com)

Callaway Golf Scorecard Holder

With this handsome faux leather holder, your dad can hold on to his most impressive rounds in style.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.