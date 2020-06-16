Apple may have ushered in the wire-free craze with their now ubiquitous AirPods, but in 2020, there seems to be an endless influx of wireless earbuds entering the market. Amazon has Echo Buds; Samsung has Galaxy Buds; Google has Pixel Buds; Beats has Powerbeats Pro. The list goes on — and on.

With endless options out there, we figured we’d simplify the choice for you by finding the best. So as CNN Underscored has done with on-ear, over-ear and ANC headphones, we decided to tackle the final frontier (for now) of portable listening: true wireless earbuds. Following the beat of our own testing, we discovered the best true wireless earbuds out there:

Best overall true wireless earbuds: AirPods Pro

Best true wireless earbuds for working out: Powerbeats Pro

Best budget pick: Samsung Galaxy Buds+

A quick look at the winners

During our months-long testing period, we paid close attention to sound, battery life, comfort during a variety of activities, and overall connectivity. We focused our testing on the most consumer-facing options, searching for the earbuds that deliver the most value. We didn’t opt for thousand-dollar true wireless earbuds or those designed for audiophiles. Instead, we looked at dependable options that work well with almost any device and any kind of music, while also delivering on core features.

Apple’s AirPods Pro ($249.95, amazon.com) hit all the marks. They deliver a wide soundstage thanks to on-the-fly equalizing tech that produces playback that seemingly brings you inside the studio with the artist. They have the best noise-cancelling ability out of all the earbuds we tested, which, aside from stiff-arming distractions, creates a truly immersive experience. To sum it up, you’re getting a comfortable design, a wide soundstage, easy connectivity and long battery life.

For those looking for earbuds to power their workouts, there’s no better option than the Powerbeats Pro ($249.95; amazon.com). The ear hooks are malleable and will conform to your ear after just a few wears, so there’s no worry about these falling off even during the toughest of workouts. Additionally, these have an IPX4 resistance, which means neither rain nor sweat storm will kill these buds’ vibe, and a bass-heavy (but not overly heavy) sound performance to boost your workouts.

If you want a pair of true wireless earbuds that won’t break the bank, Samsung has you covered with the $149.99 Galaxy Buds+. These lasted 11 hours on one charge — that’s six more hours than AirPods Pro and two more hours over Powerbeats Pro. That long runtime is paired with an equalizer in the companion app for iOS or Android, so you can up the bass or increase high tones as you see fit, which means you’ll get good sound quality that holds its own against more expensive options.

A deep dive into the winners

Best overall true wireless earbuds: AirPods Pro

As it should be with any pair of quality earbuds, the first thing you notice about the AirPods Pro is their sound quality, which is second to none.

The latest AirPods seamlessly reproduce every note, strum, hit or key press on a track. The sound output is custom-tuned in real time using Adaptive EQ. While other earbuds may come with a manually controlled equalizer, the AirPods Pro work in real-time to analyze drivers, amplifiers and microphones on both the outside and inside of the ear in an effort to reproduce tracks as true to the artists’ intent as possible. Alongside that tech, Apple amped up the bass on the Pros to a thumping degree compared to the regular AirPods.

This all comes into play on songs like “Ex’s and Oh’s” by Elle King, which starts off strong with a leading bass tone and background snares. Sharp vocals are overlaid with guitars and a constant bass remains strong throughout. On some earbuds, this leads to unintended reverb or a cracking sound that creates a less than stellar experience. But not with the AirPods. While the roaring electric guitar is meant to have some reverb, the AirPods’ Adaptive EQ didn’t lower or raise it and left it as the track intends it to be played back so you can still clearly make out each instrument and their respective tones.

For a wider soundstage, we went back to the ‘80s with “I’m on Fire” by Bruce Springsteen. The soundtrack starts with a constant snare on the left side with guitars mixed in on the right. Then, as if Springsteen is stepping up to the center microphone, you hear his voice smack-dab in the middle. It’s not a very energetic track, but it’s a tough mix with instruments and sound switching from left to right and swelling together. AirPods Pro don’t add any extra vibrancy to the track by upping tones, but rather present it in a balanced environment that focuses on vocals.

For a more powerful test that encompasses drums, pianos, multiple vocals, guitars and a saxophone, we opted for “Born to Run.” With the AirPods Pro, you can clearly hear each respective instrument on the track as the Adaptive EQ works to mix the track in real time.

The volume produced at 50% is loud enough to block out most sound even with noise cancellation turned off. But turning on the ANC really shows the power of the AirPods Pro. Their noise-canceling ability rivals even the best over-ear headphones, creating a truly immersive, studio-like listening experience. While flying with AirPods Pro in and the ANC turned on, the engine noise and plane environmental sounds are brought down to a whisper with the volume at 50%; turning the volume up to 70% sounds almost the same as when you were still on the ground. These beat out any other passive or active noise-canceling abilities of all the earbuds we tested, and the experience is consistent whether you’re connected to an iPhone, a Google Pixel, a Mac or even a Surface Go2.

One small imperfection with the AirPods Pro is that, as an Apple-made product, connectivity to iOS devices is prioritized. As soon as you open the lid on the AirPods Pro case, the true wireless earbuds start casting a connection to iOS devices; with non-Apple devices you’ll head over to Bluetooth in order to manually connect to the AirPods Pro when first pairing. After that, opening up the case and placing them in your ears will have them connect. While it may be quicker for iOS devices, in our testing we found the connection to be sturdy and stable with 38 different devices, many of which were not Apple-made. We didn’t experience any dropouts, and using non-Apple devices didn’t affect battery life.

Those pairing with an iPhone also get the “Ear Tip Fit Test” during the initial pairing process. Essentially, this uses Adaptive EQ and pulsating tones to measure which size tips are correct for your ear.

You can comfortably wear these for long stretches, thanks to their design and long battery life — specifically five hours of it (you can quick-charge via the case for an additional five hours) even with ANC turned on. You can stretch that with ANC or transparency modes turned off.

AirPods Pro really land at the top of the mountain both in feature set and in price. At $249.99, these are the most expensive, but the sound quality, battery life, connectivity and class-leading noise cancellation will blow you away.

Best for working out: Powerbeats Pro

PHOTO: Jacob Krol/CNN

No matter how fast we ran or how hard we pedaled, the Powerbeats Pro didn’t so much as wiggle in our ears.

And that’s thanks to the design of their ear hooks, which are a bit more compact than others we tested and keep the earbuds more snug to the ear. The ear hooks are malleable, allowing them to easily slide over the top of the ear and rest behind it; they’ll even mold to your ear (and you can conform them to the fit you want).

The buds’ IPX4 rating for dust and water means they can withstand a rainshower without fail — or a shower of sweat, be it from a 45-minute Peloton ride, a five-mile run or general wear on a sweaty, hot day. While the AirPods Pro share this rating, the Powerbeats Pro’ matte finish he sweat to bead and drip off more quickly than the AirPods glossy finish.

Most critically, the Powerbeats Pro also sound great. They produce a balanced sound that puts an emphasis on bass, but not overemphasized like we’d seen in the past with Beats. The mid and high tones are still clear and intact.

For example, “I’m on Fire” isn’t a bass-heavy song, but one that clearly separates the left and right sides. With thePowerbeats, the drums and guitar are separated accurately, and seamlessly blend together as the track concludes. Springsteen’s main vocals come through the center, making you feel as if you are at a concert.

“Born to Run” was even more vibrant on the Powerbeats Pro than on the AirPods Pro: The blast at the beginning with nearly every instrument sounded arena-like. The buds clearly presented the track in a crisp form that felt like each instrument still sat on each respective track, which results in a terrific audio experience.

With Jessie J’s “Domino,” you start with vocals that quickly range and harmonize, reaching high tones with a basic backing beat. Guitar is then layered on top with synthetic sounds as accompaniment. The Powerbeats Pro delivered a crisp mix that didn’t introduce any artifacts or extra noise onto the track. Simply put, they emphasized vocals and the main beat, but not in an overpowering way.

Powerbeats Pro are powered by the same hardware as the AirPods Pro. That means fast pairing with Apple devices and a less magical but still zippy experience with Android. Beats also combats this a bit with a companion app for Android that enables a faster connection and quick pairing. Regardless of the device (Apple, Android, Windows or Google Chrome) we found it to be a stable connection with no latency.

Another fitness-centric bonus is the on-device controls, which let you easily manage playback, engage voice assistance and even adjust the volume. And you won’t have to worry about these calling it quits before you’re done with your workout: We averaged almost nine hours on the Powerbeats Pro.

With ear-hooks and a matte finish, Powerbeats Pro are not only up to the task of handling sweat or a downpour, but they’ll last nine hours. At $199.95, you’re getting the same sound quality as AirPods Pro, and at times even more vibrant.

Best budget pick: Galaxy Buds+

PHOTO: Jacob Krol/CNN

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ deliver big value in a small-sized set of true wireless earbuds. While these play fair with iOS and Android alike, they do offer a few upshots for anyone with a Galaxy.

Pairing with those devices delivers a quicker connection for Galaxy users. Opening the lid of the Galaxy Buds+ starts casting a Bluetooth connection, and on Galaxy phones, you’ll see them pop up for easy pairing. It will also install the companion app, which is used to control playback and for software updates. On other devices, it’s a classic Bluetooth experience, but there’s no confusing Bluetooth-pairing button to press, which is a nice touch for non-Galaxy folk. Just open the lid and they cast a signal. iPhone users will need the companion Galaxy Buds app for iOS to control the buds.

The Galaxy Buds+ app is pretty similar for iOS and Android; you’ll be able to monitor battery level, adjust ambient sound functions, choose from a preset on the equalizer and customize controls. There’s even a “Find My Earbuds” function, which lets you play a tone on the Buds+ when they’ve gone missing.

When it comes to sound the Buds+ easily stood next to our other top picks: AirPods Pro and Powerbeats Pro. By default, this is a leveled experience, but it doesn’t get nearly as loud or feel as vibrant as it did with our other two picks. It’s a much more balanced experience that keeps low, mid and high tones at an even level. This isn’t bad, but to bring it to a comparable level to to the other winners, you’ll need to raise the volume more or use the companion app for iOS or Android to customize with the equalizer. It’s a nice feature that enables you to select from a few presets: normal, bass boost, soft, dynamic, clear and treble boost. We do wish it also had a manual EQ option, though.

The sound is pretty close to what we experienced with the other winning earbuds, if not just a bit flatter. On “Born to Run” there is less separation between the elements on the track, but it’s not muddied or mixed. It’s harder to tell each guitar stroke apart than on our other top picks, but you still get nice separation of instruments. “Domino” was notably less vibrant and the background vocals harder to separate than with our other two picks, but you can improve this by engaging dynamic mode on the EQ.

We got a solid 11 hours of battery life from these — more than any buds we tested, which is incredible considering that they’re no wider than a quarter. They’re easy enough to charge, and leaving them in the case for three minutes gives you an hour of playback. The case provides one additional full recharge of the Galaxy Buds+, providing 22 hours of battery life in total.

These earbuds sit flush in the ear and, for added comfort and stability, Samsung still uses a gel tip over the ear tip (small, medium and large are included). But there’s also a rear-facing piece of rubber that acts an in-ear wingtip and ensures the Galaxy Buds+ make three points of contact: sides, rear and front.

All of this comes together in a stealthy form factor that is flush to the ear with good sound and exceptionally long battery life. For $149.99, these bring a lot to the table and deliver big value.

How we tested

We listened to a wide range of genres from pop to classic rock, focusing on bass, as well as soundstage and sound clarity. We charged each pair to full and let them drain. We wore them for hours at a time to get a feel for how they fit. We also analyzed and rated the nuances of each device’s control scheme.

Read on for a thorough breakdown of each and every testing category.

Design and comfort

Build quality: Testing a number of physical properties of each pair of buds, we determined how heavy they felt in our ears, as well as whether they used an ear hook to hold them in place. We also tested whether they bent, and to what degree, as well as the sturdiness of the build, and rated how soft or firm each pair was, a factor that affects comfort and ear size flexibility.

Fit in ear: On multiple days, we wore each of them from three to eight hours at a time to determine how these fit in the ear, namly in the form of comfort or if pressure was added. We tried them out at various times during the day to account for varying ear canal tension. We also monitored fit with different genres at different volumes. If any additional ear tip sizes were included, we tried them to find the best fit.

Stays in the ear: With buds inserted, we took a walk, went on a run, did a 45-minute Peloton workout and wore them around the house to test their ability to stay put. We also tried lying down and tilting each ear toward the floor.

IP rating: An IP rating is an international standard scoring electrical devices on how well they resist elements like dust and moisture. We tested each device to the fullest extent of its rating, spraying them with water, and wearing them in the rain and during intensive workouts. With dust, we tried to get a bit dirty running outside in a number of environments and tested removing the dust.

Connectivity

Connectivity: We tested three connectivity functions: VoIP calls (specifically FaceTime, Google Hangouts and Skype), latency and fast pairing. For VoIP testing, we simply rang people up and recorded real-time feedback on quality. To test latency, we looked into how quickly on-device controls registered with each device. For example, how long it took to pause music when we used the pause function on a pair of buds. Finally, we checked whether buds could fast pair, such as Apple-made pairs quickly being recognized by and pairing with Apple devices. We tested these on an array of devices, including iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, SE (2020), 8, XR, Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 3a, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, TCL 10 Pro, TCL 10L, OnePlus 8 Pro, Fire HD 8, Galaxy Tab S6, 16-inch MacBook Pro, 13-inch MacBook Pro (2020), 2018 and 2020 MacBook Air, Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Watch Series 5, 7th Gen iPad, 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 11-inch iPad Pro (2018), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2018/2020), HP Zenbook, Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon, Surface Pro 6, Surface Book 2, Surface Laptop 3 and Surface Go2.

Controls

On-device controls: We learned every control on each device, looking at how intuitive functions like playback, calls, volume adjustments and Bluetooth pairing are. We noted which controls required holding our finger down versus one or several presses. We also listened for voice narration of controls or information such as battery life.

Off-device controls: We determined whether a device had a companion app or if it had native support on a specific device (e.g. AirPods Pro and Apple devices). If they did, we sussed out how much control they provided and what value the experience brought to the table.

Sound quality

Noise Cancellation

NC: Noise cancellation (NC) is measured by how well a device cancels environmental sounds. Some devices feature active noise cancellation (ANC), which use microphones to listen to and cancel the frequencies of these sounds. To test NC, we put on buds with and without music under a variety of environmental conditions. This includes outdoor running and Peloton workouts, taking a walk on a windy day, listening to a dog barking, commuting on public transportation, flying in an exit row and at the front of a plane.

Microphones

Voice control: We tested numerous commands in a variety of conditions. These included dictating messages or emails, sending payments, asking for inquiries and dialing a number.

Call quality: We made numerous calls to people across various devices via VoIP and mobile calls. We listened to the sound quality of the calls and noted any artifacts like crackling or poor compression. We also took feedback from recipients on how we sounded.

Battery life

Battery life: We matched how long each pairs’ battery lasted against how long they are purported to last.

Battery life + case: We performed the same test comparing each pairs’ battery life plus the additional battery life provided by its respective case.This included testing with and without the additional battery life provided by charging cases.

Charging time: We recorded how long it took to charge the buds from dead to full, how long they gained percentage after being dead and quick-charge functions.

Warranty

Warranty: We determined which warranty/warranties were provided with each device.

How we rated

Every pair of earbuds received a score for each subcategory. The combined scores of each tier comprised its respective category’s max score. For our workout pair, we put an emphasis on subcategories such as battery life and fit in-ear. Naturally, our top pick for battery life required the best score under the battery life category.

Check out how we broke down the points below.

Sound quality had a maximum of 25 points: overall (10 points), low, mid and high (5 points), bass (5 points) and soundstage (5 points).

Design and comfort had a maximum of 25 points: build quality (10 points), fit in-ear (5 points), stays in the ear (5 points) and IP rating (5 points).

Connectivity had a maximum of 10 points: connectivity (10 points).

Controls had a maximum 10 points: on-device controls (5 points) and off-device controls (5 points).

NC (noise cancellation) had a maximum of 5 points: overall (5 points).

Microphones had a maximum of 10 points: voice control (5 points), call quality (5 points).

Warranty had a maximum of 5 points: warranty (5 points).

Others wireless earbuds we tested

Amazon Echo Buds ($129.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Jacob Krol/CNN

Echo Buds hit the scene last fall and aimed to pack a punch with a price of $129.99 that undercut nearly all the other core wireless earbuds. These ended up being average across the board, but they’re a solid option as a value pick. Its very focused in-ear design lacks some of the stability offered by the likes of the Galaxy Buds+. Given their size, you might expect a similar battery life, but the longest usage period we got with these was four and half hours. Sound was balanced across the board but lacked some vibrancy and loudness.

Apple AirPods (starting at $139.99, originally $159.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Jacob Krol/CNN

Apple’s second-generation AirPods provide a really close experience to the AirPods Pro, but these lack some of the wideness for sound quality (as well as bass) and feature no noise cancellation. You get the classic AirPods design with a white finish, and there are no gel tips — these just go right into your ears. You still get five hours of battery life on each charge, fast pairing and hands-free “Hey Siri” access.

Google Pixel Buds ($179; bhphotovideo.com)

PHOTO: Jacob Krol/CNN

The Pixel Buds feature solid sound, battery life and a stealthy design. On the whole playing field, these sit in the middle across the board. For Android users, these deserve a look after the Galaxy Buds+, especially if you want a deep integration with the Google Assistant. The Pixel Buds offered some of the best voice pickup we experienced.

Sony WF-1000XM3 ($178, originally $229.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Jacob Krol/CNN

We once ranked Sony’s WF-1000XM3s as the top in true wireless, but nearly a year later, we’ve found some clear areas where they fall short, notably in design. We don’t like how much they stuck out of and weighed down the ear. Additionally, there is no type of resistance, which makes them harder to recommend for wear in a variety of situations. Sound is still good with a wide soundstage and an app for customization.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed prices at the time of publication.

Read More:

The best smartwatches in 2020

These are the best noise-canceling headphones of 2020

The best portable chargers of 2020