Snag a last-minute gift for Dad at this Amazon device sale

Echo

Echo ($69.99, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

Echo

The third-generation Echo is a classic device in the smart speaker family, and it makes for a worthwhile home upgrade. The Dolby speaker inside this Echo is the same as the Echo Plus, so you know you're getting high-quality sound. And if he has other Echo devices, he can link them together and use Echo as an intercom speaker throughout the house.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________

Echo Dot ($34.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Echo Dot

This Echo Dot features an LED clock display, which is the only major update from the previous generation. That being said, we definitely think it's a useful addition to the home. The Echo Dot is a small smart speaker that will fit on counters and desktops around the house (just be sure there's a plug nearby). This small but mighty Echo device gives him Alexa voice control, and it packs a surprising punch when it comes to sound quality.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________

Echo Studio ($169.99, originally $199.99; amazon.com)

Echo Studio

While the Echo Studio is at the top of the range when it comes to price, we think it's worth the splurge. The Echo Studio is the heaviest and largest Echo device in the line. It features a total of five speakers, along with 3D audio thanks to Dolby Atmos. If your dad is a music lover, this is the perfect option — especially since the Echo Studio is rarely on sale.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________

Echo Show 5 ($59.99, originally $89.99; amazon.com)

Echo Show 5

A speaker with a screen — an awesome combination. That's what you're getting with the Echo Show 5. This device will fit on countertops, nightstands and desks, given its small size. The speaker, which is positioned behind the 5.5-inch screen, gives you the same high-quality sound you'd expect from an Echo device. You can find our full review of the Echo Show 5 here.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________

Echo Show 8 ($89.99, originally $129.99; amazon.com)

Echo Show 8

Much like the Echo Show 5, the Echo Show 8 doubles as a high-quality screen and speaker, but this time you're getting a larger version of the device. He can also use the Echo Show 8 (along with the Echo Show 5) to control his smart home products. For instance, use voice control with Alexa to adjust thermostats, show security cameras and control lights. The Echo Show 8 impressed us from the beginning; read more about the device here.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________

Echo Auto ($29.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

Echo Auto

The Echo Auto brings Alexa on the road. This speaker connects to his car via Bluetooth or an auxiliary adapter. He'll get access to his phone's library of music and enjoy hands-free control and calling, using only his voice.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________

Echo Flex ($17.49, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Echo Flex

The Echo Flex is not our first choice when it comes to speakers, but we love it for smart home control. Simply plug the Echo Flex into an open outlet, and you get full Alexa voice control.

Fire TV

Fire TV Cube ($99.99, originally $119.99; amazon.com)

Fire TV Cube

The Fire TV Cube connects to his TV to provide the ultimate voice-controlled television experience. He can connect to his favorite streaming services and ask Alexa to change shows, turn up the volume, or pause while he refills the popcorn bowl. This device simply plugs into his TV's HDMI port, so it's good to go in seconds.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________

Fire TV Stick ($29.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

Fire TV Stick

Binge watchers, rejoice! With the Fire TV Stick, you can access your favorite streaming services on your TV. You'll get a small remote to pair with the device, but you can also use the Alexa app for control.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________

Fire TV Stick 4K Bundle with Echo Dot ($79.98, originally $99.98; amazon.com)

Fire TV Stick 4K Bundle with Echo Dot

A stellar option if you're looking to pick up both a speaker and streaming device, the Fire TV Stick 4K bundled with the Echo Dot is truly a dynamic duo. Enjoy hands-free control with Alexa after pairing these two devices together. The Fire TV Stick 4K gets you full access to your favorite streaming services, while the Echo Dot gives you a powerful mini speaker.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________

Fire TV Recast ($199.00, originally $279.99; amazon.com)

Fire TV Recast

The Fire TV Recast is a DVR that can record up to 150 hours of content from over-the-air TV at home or on a mobile device. Record up to four shows at once, and you can watch the recordings through an Echo Show or Fire TV.

Kindle

Kindle ($64.99, originally $89.99; amazon.com)

Kindle

For dads who are big into books, an Amazon Kindle makes a great gift. The Kindle lets him hold tons of titles all in one lightweight device. The newest version of the Kindle gives him a 6-inch glare-free screen and 4GB of storage. The battery will last for weeks, so he won't need to worry about having to charge frequently.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________

Kindle Paperwhite ($99.99, originally $129.99; amazon.com)

Kindle Paperwhite

The Kindle Paperwhite is thinner and lighter than the original Kindle — plus it's waterproof, making it perfect for reading poolside and at the beach.

Fire HD Tablet

Fire 7 ($39.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

Fire 7

The Fire 7 is a small tablet that will give him access to the web, music and video streaming, along with the power of Alexa. This tablet also features front- and rear-facing cameras and is available in four colors.

