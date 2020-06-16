Pakistan releases Indian embassy staff detained over alleged hit-and-run incident

Islamabad (CNN) Two employees at India's embassy to Pakistan have been released after they were detained in relation to an alleged hit-and-run incident in the capital Islamabad.

According to sources in Pakistan familiar with the matter, the staff members were speeding, crashed into a pedestrian who was injured, and then attempted to flee.

A first information police report obtained by CNN stated the two men were arrested on grounds of "reckless and rash driving."

The sources specified the two were staff members at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, not diplomats. The source added that the two men have been released at the "special request of the Pakistan Foreign Ministry," and were handed over to a senior official at the Indian High Commission because they still fall under diplomatic immunity.